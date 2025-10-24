Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool coach makes Alexander-Arnold admission when explaining Salah’s poor form

Why Liverpool need to drop Mo Salah
  • Mohamed Salah is experiencing a six-game goal drought, having scored only twice this season, and was recently dropped for two consecutive Champions League fixtures.
  • Liverpool manager Arne Slot suggested Salah's dip in form might be linked to the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was a primary creator for the team.
  • Slot expressed confidence that Salah would regain his scoring touch, stating he is not worried about the Egyptian's ability to find the net again.
  • The manager acknowledged that the team as a whole has faced a difficult period, recently ending a four-game losing streak.
  • Slot also provided injury updates, confirming Jeremie Frimpong is out with a hamstring injury, while Alexander Isak, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alisson Becker are also unavailable or doubtful.
