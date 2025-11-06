Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi set for major milestone in France showdown

Siya Kolisi will earn his 100th cap for South Africa this weekend
Siya Kolisi will earn his 100th cap for South Africa this weekend (Getty Images)
  • Siya Kolisi will captain South Africa against France in Paris, earning his 100th cap for the Springboks.
  • The match, scheduled for 8 November at 8.10pm GMT, marks a significant milestone for Kolisi, who becomes the ninth Springbok centurion.
  • Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu retains his position at fly-half for South Africa, with Boan Venter stepping in at loosehead prop.
  • France will be led by Gael Fickou and feature inexperienced prop pair Baptiste Erdocio and Regis Montagne in their starting XV.
  • South Africa's head coach Rassie Erasmus emphasised the importance of the game, acknowledging France's desire to avenge their 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss.
