South Africa captain Siya Kolisi set for major milestone in France showdown
- Siya Kolisi will captain South Africa against France in Paris, earning his 100th cap for the Springboks.
- The match, scheduled for 8 November at 8.10pm GMT, marks a significant milestone for Kolisi, who becomes the ninth Springbok centurion.
- Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu retains his position at fly-half for South Africa, with Boan Venter stepping in at loosehead prop.
- France will be led by Gael Fickou and feature inexperienced prop pair Baptiste Erdocio and Regis Montagne in their starting XV.
- South Africa's head coach Rassie Erasmus emphasised the importance of the game, acknowledging France's desire to avenge their 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss.