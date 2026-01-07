Reigning Giro d’Italia champion confirms retirement
- Simon Yates, a two-time grand tour winner and reigning Giro d’Italia champion, has announced his immediate retirement from professional cycling.
- The 33-year-old Brit won the Giro d’Italia last May and the 2018 Vuelta a Espana, alongside 10 grand tour stages and 36 professional races during his 13-year career.
- Yates said that while the decision might surprise many, it was not made lightly and felt like the right moment to step away from the sport.
- He expressed deep pride in his achievements, including representing Great Britain at the Olympics, and a sense of peace with his decision.
- Visma-Lease a Bike's head of racing, Grischa Niermann, paid tribute to Yates, acknowledging his class and the high point at which he chose to retire.