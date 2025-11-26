Simon Harmer spins South Africa to dominant Test series win in India
- South Africa completed a memorable 2-0 Test series sweep against India, securing a comprehensive 408-run victory in the second test in Guwahati on Wednesday.
- India were bowled out for 140 on the final day while chasing an improbable target of 549, with Ravindra Jadeja offering some resistance with 54 runs.
- Off-spinner Simon Harmer was the star performer for South Africa, claiming 6-37 in the match and earning the player-of-the-series award for his tally of 17 wickets.
- Aiden Markram set a new record by taking nine catches in the match for the reigning world Test champions.
- India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant acknowledged the opposition's superior performance, stating that his team needs to improve.