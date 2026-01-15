Shoaib Bashir handed career boost after nightmare Ashes tour
- Shoaib Bashir has signed a two-year deal with Derbyshire, aiming to revitalise his career after a challenging Ashes tour.
- The England spinner did not feature in any Test matches during the 4-1 defeat in Australia, despite being considered England's first-choice spinner heading into the series.
- Bashir, who left Somerset at the end of his contract, is seeking more consistent playing opportunities at Derbyshire.
- He is on a central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board until the end of 2026 and will work with head coach Mickey Arthur.
- Bashir expressed his eagerness to play more red-ball cricket, develop in white-ball formats, and help Derbyshire challenge for promotion from Division Two.