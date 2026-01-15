Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Shoaib Bashir handed career boost after nightmare Ashes tour

Shoaib Bashir did not play during England’s series defeat in Australia (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Shoaib Bashir did not play during England’s series defeat in Australia (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Shoaib Bashir has signed a two-year deal with Derbyshire, aiming to revitalise his career after a challenging Ashes tour.
  • The England spinner did not feature in any Test matches during the 4-1 defeat in Australia, despite being considered England's first-choice spinner heading into the series.
  • Bashir, who left Somerset at the end of his contract, is seeking more consistent playing opportunities at Derbyshire.
  • He is on a central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board until the end of 2026 and will work with head coach Mickey Arthur.
  • Bashir expressed his eagerness to play more red-ball cricket, develop in white-ball formats, and help Derbyshire challenge for promotion from Division Two.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in