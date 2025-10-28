Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Sheffield Wednesday could face further points deductions

Fans of Sheffield Wednesday show their support with a sign reading 'We've got our Wednesday back'
Fans of Sheffield Wednesday show their support with a sign reading 'We've got our Wednesday back' (Getty Images)
  • Sheffield Wednesday Football Club has entered administration, leading to a 12-point deduction by the English Football League (EFL).
  • Joint administrator Kris Wigfield has confirmed there are already "four or five" viable potential buyers interested in the club.
  • New ownership could be finalised by the end of the year, with prospective buyers needing to demonstrate financial viability and pass the EFL's fit and proper persons test.
  • The EFL is currently investigating further breaches of financial regulations, which may result in an additional points deduction for the club.
  • The club, now on minus six points, faces a tough battle against relegation, with the Government's new Independent Football Regulator shadowing the administration process.
