Why ‘worrying’ Sheffield Wednesday situation could be prevented in future
- Sheffield Wednesday Football Club entered administration on Friday, resulting in a 12-point deduction from the English Football League.
- The deduction places the Championship side on minus six points, 13 points adrift at the bottom of the league table.
- The club's controversial ownership by Dejphon Chansiri has ended, with insolvency firm Begbies Traynor appointed as administrators.
- Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy called the situation "an extremely worrying situation" and highlighted the role of the new Independent Football Regulator in preventing similar issues.
- Administrators have urged fans to return to Hillsborough and financially support the club, stating that all revenue will directly aid day-to-day operations and the search for a new owner.