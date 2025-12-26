Ashes crowd pay symbolic tribute to late Australian cricket legend
- The Ashes crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) paid tribute to the late Shane Warne on Friday, 26 December 2025.
- Spectators tipped their hats at 3:50 pm, a time chosen to honour Warne's cap number, 350.
- This tribute will be repeated daily at 3:50 pm throughout the duration of the Ashes test match.
- Health stations have been set up around the MCG for fans to check their heart health.
- Warne passed away in March 2022 from cardiac arrest in Thailand, leading to the establishment of the Shane Warne Legacy charity.