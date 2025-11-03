Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NBA star says ‘loved ones are safe’ following home break-in

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander holds up the Larry O'Brien Trophy during a ceremony honoring the NBA basketball champion, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Hamilton, Ontario. (Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander holds up the Larry O'Brien Trophy during a ceremony honoring the NBA basketball champion, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Hamilton, Ontario. (Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Canadian Press)
  • Oklahoma City Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander confirmed his family is safe following a break-in at his Oklahoma City-area home last week.
  • The incident occurred on Thursday evening while Gilgeous-Alexander was playing a home game against the Washington Wizards.
  • Police responded to the burglary report, but the suspects had fled the area prior to their arrival.
  • No arrests have been made, but police stated there is no reason to believe the public is in any danger.
  • This break-in is similar to a recent trend of burglaries targeting professional athletes' homes across the US, often occurring during game days.
