NBA star says ‘loved ones are safe’ following home break-in
- Oklahoma City Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander confirmed his family is safe following a break-in at his Oklahoma City-area home last week.
- The incident occurred on Thursday evening while Gilgeous-Alexander was playing a home game against the Washington Wizards.
- Police responded to the burglary report, but the suspects had fled the area prior to their arrival.
- No arrests have been made, but police stated there is no reason to believe the public is in any danger.
- This break-in is similar to a recent trend of burglaries targeting professional athletes' homes across the US, often occurring during game days.