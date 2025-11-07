The ‘awkward’ Man Utd summer signing backed to be a success at Old Trafford
- Ruben Amorim has defended Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko following criticism from Gary Neville regarding his slow start at the club.
- Neville described Sesko as "awkward" and "well off it" after the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, contrasting him with other summer signings.
- Sesko, a £73.7m acquisition, has scored two goals in 11 appearances, has struggled to settle compared to Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.
- Amorim characterised Sesko as a "control freak" due to his dedication, including early arrivals and late departures from training.
- Amorim acknowledged Sesko's current struggles but expressed confidence in his long-term success, advising him to view criticism as part of the process.