How Senegal stars will be rewarded after dramatic Afcon victory
- Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has awarded the national football team substantial bonuses and plots of coastal land following Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final victory.
- Each of the 28 players will receive 75 million CFA francs (approximately £106,000) and a 1,500 square-metre plot of land, with the total player payout reaching 2.1 billion CFA francs (£3.1 million).
- The team secured a controversial 1-0 extra-time win against Morocco in the final, a match marked by Senegal staging a walk-off after a penalty was awarded against them.
- Additional rewards were also announced for members of Senegal's football federation, the delegation to Morocco, and sports ministry staff.
- These lavish expenditures come as Senegal faces significant national debt, with the International Monetary Fund projecting it to hit 132% of GDP by the end of 2024, and a frozen lending programme.