Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The controversial disallowed goal during Newcastle vs Man City explained

Semenyo’s second goal of the evening was ruled out after a controversial VAR decision
Semenyo’s second goal of the evening was ruled out after a controversial VAR decision (Getty Images)
  • Antoine Semenyo had a second goal for Manchester City disallowed during their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United due to a controversial VAR decision.
  • Semenyo scored from a corner, but Erling Haaland was deemed to be in an offside position, grappling with a Newcastle defender near the goal line.
  • VAR officials spent over four minutes reviewing the incident, using superimposed lines to determine Haaland was a toe further forward than defender Malick Thiaw.
  • Referee Chris Kavanagh was called to the pitchside monitor and ultimately ruled that Haaland was impacting the defender's ability to play the ball from an offside position.
  • The decision, announced to the stadium, led to loud cheers from Newcastle fans and reignited discussions about the impact of VAR on the flow of football matches.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in