Ex-champion accused of ‘totally racist’ gesture by UFC 324 opponent
- Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has apologised for causing offence by wearing a surgical face mask during a face-off with his Chinese opponent, Song Yadong.
- O’Malley, who will face Song in the co-main event of UFC 324, stated his intentions were not harmful and it was meant as a “silly joke”.
- Song Yadong described the act as “totally racist” but affirmed he is focused on their upcoming fight in Las Vegas.
- O’Malley is entering the fight after two consecutive defeats, while Song Yadong is coming off a win against Henry Cejudo.
- O’Malley hopes a strong performance will lead to a title challenge against Petr Yan, potentially at a planned UFC event at the White House.