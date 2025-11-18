Late heroics see Scotland qualify for first World Cup finals since 1998
- Two goals in second-half stoppage time saw Scotland beat Denmark 4-2 to qualify for their first World Cup finals since 1998.
- Defender Kieran Tierney scored in the 93rd minute to put Scotland 3-2 up after they were twice pegged back earlier in the game, before Kenny McLean scored from the halfway line to seal the result at Hampden Park.
- In a game of spectacular goals, Scott McTominay, now at Napoli, opened the scoring for Scotland in the third minute with an overhead kick, before club teammate Rasmus Hojlund, levelled the score.
- Lawrence Shankland gave the hosts the lead again before Manchester United’s Patrick Dorgu scored for the Danes to level the score. Then, late heroics by Tierney, then McLean, secured a famous result for Scotland.
- The win sees Scotland finish top of group C at the expense of their Danish opponents, who will now go into the play-offs.