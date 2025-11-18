Sarina Wiegman insists she was ‘making decisions to win’ as she responds to Mary Earps fallout
- Sarina Wiegman defended her decision to drop Mary Earps for Hannah Hampton, stating she would not have acted differently despite Earps's criticisms in her autobiography.
- Wiegman addressed Earps's book, which accused the manager of “bull****” and causing Earps to lose “affinity, trust and respect” after she lost her starting spot before Euro 2025.
- The Lionesses manager emphasised her commitment to “making decisions to win” and creating a clear environment, while acknowledging that individual realities of events can differ.
- Wiegman stated she cherished her time working with Earps, who retired from international duty earlier this year, but maintained that her decisions regarding the goalkeeping position were made to win.
- Hannah Hampton, who played a vital role in England's Euro 2025 triumph, is currently injured and will miss the upcoming matches against China and Ghana.