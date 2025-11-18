Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sarina Wiegman insists she was ‘making decisions to win’ as she responds to Mary Earps fallout

England can learn from loss against Brazil in first game since Euros win, says Sarina Wiegman
  • Sarina Wiegman defended her decision to drop Mary Earps for Hannah Hampton, stating she would not have acted differently despite Earps's criticisms in her autobiography.
  • Wiegman addressed Earps's book, which accused the manager of “bull****” and causing Earps to lose “affinity, trust and respect” after she lost her starting spot before Euro 2025.
  • The Lionesses manager emphasised her commitment to “making decisions to win” and creating a clear environment, while acknowledging that individual realities of events can differ.
  • Wiegman stated she cherished her time working with Earps, who retired from international duty earlier this year, but maintained that her decisions regarding the goalkeeping position were made to win.
  • Hannah Hampton, who played a vital role in England's Euro 2025 triumph, is currently injured and will miss the upcoming matches against China and Ghana.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in