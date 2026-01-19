Morocco coach hits out at ‘shameful’ Afcon final protest as Mane praised
- Senegal's team walked off the pitch during the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco in protest over two controversial refereeing decisions, including a disallowed goal and a late penalty awarded to Morocco.
- Sadio Mane, who had stated this would be his final Africa Cup of Nations, remained on the pitch and, after discussions, convinced his teammates to return from the dressing room.
- Following their return, Morocco's Brahim Diaz missed the awarded penalty, which was easily saved by Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Senegal went on to win the match in extra time, securing Mane's second Africa Cup of Nations title, which he lifted in Rabat.
- Morocco's head coach, Walid Regragui, criticised Senegal's Pape Thiaw for leading his team off the pitch during the Africa Cup of Nations final. “The image we’ve given of Africa is shameful,” Regragui said during his post-match press conference.
- Thiaw later apologised for his actions, admitting they were made 'in the heat of the moment,' while Regragui labelled the behaviour 'shameful.'