‘Battle of the Sexes’ tennis showdown to feature major rule changes
- The 'Battle of the Sexes' tennis exhibition between women's No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will feature modified rules.
- Sabalenka will defend a court side nine per cent smaller than standard, and both players will be limited to one serve per point.
- These changes are intended to neutralise Kyrgios's power advantage and account for average movement-speed differences between men and women.
- The match, taking place in Dubai, will be played as best-of-three sets with a match tiebreak if required.
- The match begins at 3.45pm Sunday GMT and will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.