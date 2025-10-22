Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US Ryder Cup captain makes new admission after ‘brutal’ defeat

Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team taunt Trump with chant
  • Keegan Bradley, captain of Team USA, admitted he may never get over their Ryder Cup defeat on home soil last month, calling the event "brutal" to him.
  • Team Europe secured a 15-13 victory at Bethpage Black, marking the first away win for either side since 2012.
  • Europe established a commanding 11½-4½ lead by the end of day two, which the US team's Sunday singles comeback could not overcome.
  • Bradley acknowledged making incorrect decisions regarding pairings and course set-up, contributing to the team's "disastrous" opening two days.
  • Despite the personal anguish and past Ryder Cup disappointments, Bradley found the captaincy experience humbling and unique, expressing a desire to play in another Ryder Cup.
