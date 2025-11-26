Ryan Garcia ‘ready to beat up’ Conor Benn as he eyes UK showdown
- Ryan Garcia has expressed willingness to fight Conor Benn in the UK, despite believing Benn lacks a significant presence in America.
- Garcia took a jibe at Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, stating he enjoys beating Hearn's fighters, and claimed he is “ready to beat up” Benn.
- Benn recently secured a decision win against Chris Eubank Jr in their rematch and is now keen to return to welterweight to pursue a world title.
- Garcia criticised Benn's fighting style, describing him as a “brawler”, while suggesting that boxers will always defeat brawlers.
- Garcia also commented on Devin Haney's WBO welterweight title win on Saturday, noting that while Haney looked sharp, he lacked a “killer instinct”.