Rugby World Cup draw puts Springboks and All Blacks on quarter-final collision course
- South Africa, the two-time defending champions, have discovered their pool opponents and potential path to the final for the Rugby World Cup 2027 following the draw in Sydney.
- The Springboks are placed in Pool B with Italy, Georgia, and Romania, and are considered strong favourites to secure a third consecutive title.
- The 2027 tournament, hosted in Australia, has been expanded by four teams, with Hong Kong making their debut and Zimbabwe returning after 1991.
- Should South Africa top their group, they are projected to face a third-place team in the round of 16, before potentially having a mouthwatering quarter-final showdown with the All Blacks.
- A semi-final clash with France could await, followed by a potential final against England or Ireland.