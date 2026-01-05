Manchester United sack Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge
- Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United following a turbulent spell in charge at Old Trafford.
- He struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-2-1 system, leading to inconsistent results and setbacks, such as dropping points against Wolves.
- Amorim recently made an explosive rant after a 1-1 draw with Leeds, insisting he was the 'manager' and not merely the 'head coach' of the Red Devils.
- Despite some improvement this term, his philosophy failed to fully embed, and the team's defence remained a significant weakness, conceding 30 goals in 20 matches.
- Manchester United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind Liverpool in the hunt for a top-four finish.