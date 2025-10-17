Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man Utd boss makes frank admission ahead of Liverpool game

Amorim is the right man for Manchester United - Nani
  • Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe publicly stated that Ruben Amorim needs three years to prove himself as a great coach at Old Trafford.
  • Despite this vote of confidence, Amorim admitted he is not guaranteed three years, stressing that results are paramount for his position.
  • Amorim confirmed he receives private messages of support from Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada, and director of football Jason Wilcox.
  • He highlighted that his self-imposed pressure for success exceeds external expectations, despite acknowledging the long-term nature of the club's transformation.
  • Amorim expressed a desire for immediate success, not wanting the team to feel they have unlimited time, and emphasised the importance of winning the upcoming match against Liverpool.
