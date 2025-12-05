Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ruben Amorim hits back at claims Man United are ‘going backwards’ after West Ham draw

Ruben Amorim was angry after Man United’s 1-1 draw with West Ham
Ruben Amorim was angry after Man United’s 1-1 draw with West Ham (Getty Images)
  • Manchester United drew 1-1 with West Ham at Old Trafford on Thursday, squandering a second-half lead.
  • Diogo Dalot scored for Manchester United, but Soungoutou Magassa equalised for West Ham from a late corner.
  • Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim expressed significant anger and frustration over his team's inconsistency, but snapped back at suggestions from reporters that his team is “going backwards”.
  • Amorim, who plans to debrief his players, acknowledged the team's inconsistent performances and their struggle to score more goals.
  • West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with his team's overall performance and character, stating the draw was well-deserved.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in