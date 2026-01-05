Gary Neville’s telling final comments hours before Ruben Amorim was sacked
- Ruben Amorim was sacked as Manchester United manager on Monday morning, concluding his 14-month spell at Old Trafford.
- The decision followed a tense press conference on Sunday, where Amorim expressed frustration with the club's hierarchy and transfer strategy after a 1-1 draw with Leeds.
- Amorim had previously hinted at discontent behind the scenes and avoided clarifying his recent remarks about the club's transfer plans.
- Pundit Gary Neville suggested Amorim was 'starting to unleash' due to unhappiness, drawing parallels with Enzo Maresca's departure from Chelsea.
- Neville speculated that Amorim's frustration likely stemmed from a lack of further investment in players, despite Manchester United spending over £200m last summer.