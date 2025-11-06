Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ruben Amorim speaks out after Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Man United are ‘not on a good path’

Ruben Amorim has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo raising concerns about Man United (Adam Davy/PA)
Ruben Amorim has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo raising concerns about Man United (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent criticism regarding the club's lack of structure and direction.
  • Amorim urged the club to “focus on the future” and “forget the past”, acknowledging previous mistakes but stressing ongoing efforts to change things.
  • He recognised the significant impact of Ronaldo's statements, which claimed United “don't have a structure” and are “not on a good path”.
  • The manager confirmed the club is actively “changing a lot of things in the structure” and improving their overall approach.
  • Amorim also addressed the team's defensive issues, admitting they “need to defend better” after conceding 16 goals this season.
