Roy Keane reignites Alex Ferguson feud with ‘bad smell’ comment
- Roy Keane criticised Manchester United's decision-making process regarding manager appointments, questioning the club's hierarchy.
- He stated that Sir Alex Ferguson and former chief executive David Gill are “hanging around like a bad smell”, implying their continued influence.
- Keane questioned the effectiveness of the club's interview process for new managers, highlighting the frequent sackings after short tenures.
- He also criticised interim manager Darren Fletcher for seeking Ferguson's blessing before a match and described the team's performance against Burnley as 'a joke'.
- Keane expressed concern over the club's consideration of former United players for interim roles, questioning the decision-makers like Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox.