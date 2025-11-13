Rory McIlroy makes strong start in bid for seventh Race to Dubai title
- Michael Kim holds the outright lead at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, carding a flawless eight-under-par 64 in the opening round.
- Ryder Cup stalwart Tommy Fleetwood is positioned one shot behind Kim in second place, having scored an impressive 65.
- Rory McIlroy, who is chasing a seventh Race to Dubai title, is two shots off the lead in joint-third after a six-under 66.
- McIlroy's round began with three consecutive birdies before a dropped shot, followed by further birdies to finish strongly.
- Other prominent players, including Justin Rose and Shane Lowry, are among a group tied on four-under after their opening rounds of 68.