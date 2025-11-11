Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rory McIlroy ‘humbled’ by new award – but he won’t be able to win it

Rory McIlroy completed the career grand slam by winning the Masters in April
Rory McIlroy completed the career grand slam by winning the Masters in April (Getty)
  • The DP World Tour will introduce a new award named after Rory McIlroy, commencing from 2026.
  • The 'Rory McIlroy Award' will recognise the DP World Tour player who performs best across golf's four major tournaments each season.
  • McIlroy achieved a career grand slam in April by winning the Masters, becoming the first European and sixth golfer in history to do so.
  • McIlroy will not be eligible for the new award, but said having it named after him was a “huge honour” and “humbling”, while noting the DP World Tour's significance to his career.
  • McIlroy is due to compete at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship later this week and leads the overall Race to Dubai standings.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in