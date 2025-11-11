Rory McIlroy ‘humbled’ by new award – but he won’t be able to win it
- The DP World Tour will introduce a new award named after Rory McIlroy, commencing from 2026.
- The 'Rory McIlroy Award' will recognise the DP World Tour player who performs best across golf's four major tournaments each season.
- McIlroy achieved a career grand slam in April by winning the Masters, becoming the first European and sixth golfer in history to do so.
- McIlroy will not be eligible for the new award, but said having it named after him was a “huge honour” and “humbling”, while noting the DP World Tour's significance to his career.
- McIlroy is due to compete at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship later this week and leads the overall Race to Dubai standings.