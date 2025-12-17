Rory McIlroy explains mindset switch that led to Masters glory
- Rory McIlroy secured his career grand slam by winning The Masters in April, overcoming a challenge from Bryson DeChambeau in the final round.
- McIlroy adopted a mental strategy, advised by sports psychologist Bob Rotella, to make rival DeChambeau "invisible" during their pairing.
- This approach helped McIlroy to focus on his own performance and manage the pressure of the head-to-head battle.
- Speaking on The Shotgun Start podcast, McIlroy described DeChambeau as the “biggest impediment” he expected to face that day, due to their contrasting playing styles.
- McIlroy ultimately defeated Justin Rose in a play-off to clinch the green jacket at Augusta National.