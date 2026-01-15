Rory McIlroy issues response to Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf exit
- Rory McIlroy believes Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA Tour signifies a decline in LIV Golf, noting the Saudi league has not secured any major new signings in the past year.
- Koepka's swift reinstatement, less than a month after leaving LIV Golf, led the PGA Tour to revise its rules to accommodate returning players.
- McIlroy commenced his competitive year by shooting a five-under 66 to take the lead at the Dubai Invitational on Thursday.
- The Northern Irishman is utilising new cavity-back irons and a new golf ball, expressing satisfaction with their performance during his opening round.
- Play was temporarily paused during the tournament to commemorate the victims of a fire in Crans Montana, Switzerland, including a young golfer.