Rory McIlroy reveals new stance on BBC Sports Personality of the Year after ‘popularity contest’ jibe
- Rory McIlroy has announced his intention to attend the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in December, marking his first appearance in over a decade.
- The Northern Irishman is considered a favourite for the 2025 award, following a year in which he won The Masters and played a crucial role in Team Europe's Ryder Cup victory.
- McIlroy previously shunned the awards, notably in 2023 when he described it as a 'popularity contest' and declined his nomination.
- He hopes to become the first golfer to win the prestigious award since Sir Nick Faldo in 1989, believing his attendance will benefit the sport.
- Despite his strong year, England footballer Chloe Kelly is currently the early favourite, with F1 driver Lando Norris also a potential contender.