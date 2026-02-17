Ronda Rousey to fight on Netflix as she announces MMA comeback
- Ronda Rousey is set to make a surprise return to mixed martial arts (MMA) after a decade-long absence from the sport.
- The trailblazing fighter will face fellow women's MMA pioneer Gina Carano in a highly anticipated bout.
- Promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the fight is scheduled for Saturday 16 May at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
- The contest will be streamed live globally on Netflix, marking a significant event for the platform and combat sports.
- Both Rousey and Carano expressed excitement for the featherweight contest, which is set for five rounds, acknowledging its importance for women's combat sports.
