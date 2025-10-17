Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Manchester City midfielder suffers new injury setback with no timeline on return

  • Manchester City midfielder Rodri will miss Saturday's Premier League clash against Everton due to a thigh injury sustained in their previous match against Brentford.
  • This injury is the latest setback for Rodri, who missed most of last season following knee surgery and has only completed two full 90-minute games this term.
  • Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Rodri's unavailability but could not provide a timeline for the 29-year-old's return.
  • Jack Grealish, currently on loan at Everton from Manchester City, is ineligible to play against his parent club at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.
  • Guardiola praised Grealish's significant impact since joining Everton, noting his return to form, and commented on the rule preventing loan players from facing their parent clubs.
