Robin Williams’ 1994 World Cup draw antics resurface as FIFA ceremony returns to US
- The 1994 World Cup draw in Las Vegas was an apolitical event, featuring performances from Stevie Wonder, Barry Manilow, James Brown, Vanessa Williams, and comedian Robin Williams.
- Clips from the 1994 draw resurfaced Friday, with memorable moments such as Williams calling the draw screen “the world’s largest keno board,” and yelling “Bingo!” when Greece was selected.
- This year’s draw is anticipated to be more politically significant, drawing comparisons to the 2018 tournament ceremony in Moscow, which was opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- The main event will involve drawing balls from bowls to create the tournament groups.
- Sports stars Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Wayne Gretzky, and Aaron Judge will assist in the ceremony, which will be hosted by former England captain Rio Ferdinand.