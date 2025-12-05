Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Robin Williams’ 1994 World Cup draw antics resurface as FIFA ceremony returns to US

Robin Williams speaks during the 35th Annual People's Choice Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 7, 2009 in Los Angeles, California
Robin Williams speaks during the 35th Annual People's Choice Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 7, 2009 in Los Angeles, California (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for PCA)
  • The 1994 World Cup draw in Las Vegas was an apolitical event, featuring performances from Stevie Wonder, Barry Manilow, James Brown, Vanessa Williams, and comedian Robin Williams.
  • Clips from the 1994 draw resurfaced Friday, with memorable moments such as Williams calling the draw screen “the world’s largest keno board,” and yelling “Bingo!” when Greece was selected.
  • This year’s draw is anticipated to be more politically significant, drawing comparisons to the 2018 tournament ceremony in Moscow, which was opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  • The main event will involve drawing balls from bowls to create the tournament groups.
  • Sports stars Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Wayne Gretzky, and Aaron Judge will assist in the ceremony, which will be hosted by former England captain Rio Ferdinand.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in