Former world champions pay their respects at funeral of boxing legend

Tyson Fury arrives at Ricky Hatton's funeral
  • Former world boxing champions and thousands of fans gathered in Manchester for the funeral of Ricky Hatton.
  • Notable attendees included Tyson Fury, Frank Bruno, Barry McGuigan, and Amir Khan, who paid their respects to the boxing legend.
  • Amir Khan described Hatton as one of Britain's greatest fighters, inspiring many and always remaining a "people's champion."
  • Barry McGuigan highlighted Hatton's ability to bring people together and his status as a hero in boxing, referencing the large public turnout.
  • Tony Bellew shared how Hatton, despite his fame, remained a normal person and inspired him to pursue his own boxing dreams.
