Former world champions pay their respects at funeral of boxing legend
- Former world boxing champions and thousands of fans gathered in Manchester for the funeral of Ricky Hatton.
- Notable attendees included Tyson Fury, Frank Bruno, Barry McGuigan, and Amir Khan, who paid their respects to the boxing legend.
- Amir Khan described Hatton as one of Britain's greatest fighters, inspiring many and always remaining a "people's champion."
- Barry McGuigan highlighted Hatton's ability to bring people together and his status as a hero in boxing, referencing the large public turnout.
- Tony Bellew shared how Hatton, despite his fame, remained a normal person and inspired him to pursue his own boxing dreams.