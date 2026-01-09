Richard Keys under fire for ‘misinterpreted’ Gabby Logan post
- Broadcaster Laura Woods criticised fellow presenter Richard Keys for his "poorly worded" tribute to Terry Yorath, father of Gabby Logan.
- Keys' post on X, following Yorath's death at 75, appeared to take a dig at Gabby Logan, referencing a long-standing feud between them.
- In his tribute, Keys claimed he "got Gabby a job at Sky" and only knew her through her father, despite acknowledging Yorath's legacy.
- Woods labelled Keys a "t**t" in response, while Keys later attempted to clarify his original statement, claiming his words were "entirely misinterpreted."
- The feud between Keys and Logan dates back years, with Logan recalling a 2022 incident where Keys and Andy Gray made sexist comments about pregnant women in her presence, leading her to call them "dinosaurs."