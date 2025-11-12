Reece James laughs off potential Donald Trump reunion at World Cup
- Chelsea captain Reece James joked he would prefer Harry Kane to handle any trophy presentation involving Donald Trump should England win the World Cup next year.
- James received the Club World Cup trophy from Trump and Fifa president Gianni Infantino after Chelsea's victory over Paris Saint-Germain in July.
- The defender stated that becoming a world champion for his country is a lifelong dream, expressing confidence in England's chances.
- James also issued a warning to his England teammates about the “super difficult” conditions expected at the World Cup due to intense heat and humidity.
- He advised preparing for the extreme weather, noting that later kick-offs would help mitigate the challenging playing conditions.