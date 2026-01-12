Dramatic shakeup hits Real Madrid coach staff after defeat to Barcelona
- Xabi Alonso has departed from his role as Real Madrid's first-team coach after just six months in charge.
- The decision was made by mutual agreement between the club and the Spanish coach.
- Alonso was appointed following a highly successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he led them to dethrone Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
- Real Madrid expressed gratitude for his hard work and dedication, acknowledging him as a club legend.
- Former teammate Alvaro Arbeloa, who previously coached Real Madrid B, has been appointed as Alonso's successor.