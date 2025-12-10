Man City pile pressure on Real Madrid coach after Bernabeu victory
- Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu, marking Pep Guardiola's seventh victory at the stadium.
- Real Madrid initially took the lead through Rodrygo, but City staged a comeback with goals from Nico O'Reilly and an Erling Haaland penalty.
- The result places further pressure on Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, as his team suffered a second consecutive home defeat and displayed defensive vulnerabilities.
- Haaland converted a penalty for his 21st goal of the season, before Nico O'Reilly, an England international, scored the second.
- Real Madrid's star striker Kylian Mbappe was absent due to an ankle injury but, despite creating late opportunities, they were unable to find an equaliser.