Rangers set for major shake-up after announcing exits of two club chiefs
- Rangers Football Club announced the immediate departures of Chief Executive Patrick Stewart and Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell on Monday.
- The decision follows a turbulent start to the season, including poor league form and seven consecutive European defeats, largely attributed to a heavily criticised summer recruitment strategy.
- Chairman Andrew Cavenagh explained that the changes are part of a strategic move by the American owners to bring in new leadership aligning with their vision for the club's future.
- The leadership overhaul comes after the recent sacking of manager Russell Martin and an upturn in domestic form under his replacement, Danny Rohl.
- Fraser Thornton will serve as acting CEO during the search for new appointments, with the club reassuring fans of continued support for manager Rohl.