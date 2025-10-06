Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russell Martin sacked by Rangers after only one league win

Russell Martin has been sacked as Rangers head coach after a 1-1 draw with Falkirk left them in the bottom half of the William Hill Premiership
Russell Martin has been sacked as Rangers head coach after a 1-1 draw with Falkirk left them in the bottom half of the William Hill Premiership
  • Russell Martin has been sacked as Rangers head coach after a 1-1 draw with Falkirk left the club in the bottom half of the William Hill Premiership.
  • Martin presided over only one victory in seven league games and a total of five wins in 17 matches across all competitions, failing to meet club expectations.
  • Fan anger was palpable, with supporters requiring mounted police to escort Martin from the Falkirk Stadium car park and surrounding the team bus.
  • The club confirmed Martin's departure, along with assistant Matt Gill and first-team coach Mike Williamson, citing unmet expectations for results.
  • Martin, who took responsibility for the team's overall predicament, was appointed just four months ago following a lengthy recruitment process.
