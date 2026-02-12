Raheem Sterling seals move abroad after leaving Chelsea
- Raheem Sterling has completed a move to Dutch club Feyenoord, signing a deal that will keep him at the Eredivisie side until the end of the current season.
- The 31-year-old winger joined as a free agent after his departure from Chelsea by mutual agreement at the end of January.
- Sterling had been out of favour at Stamford Bridge, with his last competitive appearance for the Blues in May 2024, and spent the last season on loan with Arsenal.
- He expressed enthusiasm for the new challenge, stating he wanted to control the next step in his career and is confident Feyenoord is a place he can be happy.
- Feyenoord manager Robin Van Persie welcomed Sterling, highlighting his calibre and believing he will be a valuable addition to the team.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks