Independent

Chelsea release statement as Raheem Sterling’s contract is terminated

  • Raheem Sterling has departed Chelsea by mutual agreement, ending his three-and-a-half-season spell at the club.
  • The former England winger had been out of favour for two seasons at Stamford Bridge, including a loan spell at Arsenal last term.
  • Sterling, 31, had not played any first-team football since his loan to Arsenal expired and was part of Chelsea's “bomb squad”.
  • His significant £325,000-a-week wages made securing a move away last summer challenging, but his contract, which was due to run until 2027, has been terminated early with Chelsea thanking Sterling for his contribution in a statement released on Wednesday.
  • Sterling, who was the first major signing under the new ownership group for £47.5m from Manchester City, is now a free agent seeking to regain playing time.
