Warning issued to rugby stars considering joining breakaway league R360

  • Several major rugby unions, including England, have warned players against joining the proposed R360 league.
  • The unions stated that participation in the R360 competition would render players ineligible for international selection.
  • The R360 league, backed by figures such as Mike Tindall, plans to launch in October 2026 as a 12-team global franchise competition.
  • Concerns raised by the unions include player welfare, the potential financial impact on the wider rugby ecosystem, and a lack of engagement from R360 organisers.
  • The joint statement from unions across New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, England, Scotland, France, and Italy urged caution, stressing that new competitions must strengthen, not fragment, the sport.
