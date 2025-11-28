Former Man Utd boss calls for readily accessible prostate cancer tests
- Louis van Gaal, the former Manchester United manager, has urged for readily accessible prostate cancer tests, citing the disease's significant statistics.
- His call comes as UK experts, the National Screening Committee, have advised against widespread screening for most men, arguing the potential harms of the PSA test outweigh its benefits.
- Van Gaal revealed in April 2022 that he had successfully undergone treatment for prostate cancer, emphasising that many men suffer from the condition.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting is expected to examine the evidence before a final decision in March, balancing earlier diagnosis with potential harms of wider screening.
- Experts are awaiting data from a major Prostate Cancer UK trial investigating if combining the PSA test with other diagnostic tools, like rapid MRI scans, could lead to more effective screening protocols.