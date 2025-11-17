Former Premier League winner leaves hospital after health scare
- Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar was discharged from hospital on Sunday after a five-day stay due to cardiac complications.
- The 34-year-old Brazilian, who won the Premier League with the Blues, was admitted after suffering cardiac alterations during pre-season tests with Sao Paulo last Tuesday.
- Doctors diagnosed his condition as vasovagal syncope, a common form of fainting caused by a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure.
- Oscar's heart issue is not new, as a cardiac abnormality was detected during evaluations in August following a fractured vertebrae.
- His club, Sao Paulo, confirmed in a statement Oscar would “follow a medical programme of rest for the next few days”, having been stable throughout his hospitalisation.