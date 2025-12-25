Premier League football, Ashes, Afcon: What sport can I watch on Boxing Day?
- There is plenty of sport on offer on Boxing Day this year if you fancy a day in front of the TV after Christmas.
- The one Premier League game is Manchester United hosting Newcastle United which kicks off at 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event. There will be four Africa Cup of Nations to watch, including Angola vs Zimbabwe, Egypt vs South Africa, Zambia vs Comoros, and Morocco vs Mali.
- The Boxing Day Ashes Test at the MCG will see England playing for pride after already losing the series. The first day’s play is due to get underway at 11:30pm UK time on Christmas Day on TNT Sports, but will run through the early hours of Boxing Day until approximately 7am.
- There is a solitary Gallagher Premiership rugby match, with Harlequins travelling to face Sale Sharks - the game will kick off at 5:30pm and is being shown on TNT Sports.
- Horse racing on Boxing Day is also a long-held tradition and there will be action at Kempton, Aintree and Wetherby in the UK, with coverage due to be shown on ITV from 12:30pm to 3pm.