Premier League preview: Arsenal injury update, Keane criticism and European draws
- Here are five of the biggest stories ahead of a busy weekend in the Premier League.
- Mikel Arteta shares fitness update on three key Arsenal stars ahead of Leeds United clash.
- Lijnders explains Pep Guardiola’s surprise absence at press conference.
- Roy Keane doubles down on Michael Carrick criticism.
- Newcastle United learn Champions League play-off opponents.
- Nottingham Forest learn Europa League play-off opponents.
