Portugal overcome Austria to win first Fifa Under-17 World Cup title

Portugal beat Austria to be crowned winners of the U17 World Cup
Portugal beat Austria to be crowned winners of the U17 World Cup (Karim JAAFAR / AFP via Getty Images)
  • Portugal’s national team have made history by winning their first ever Fifa U17 World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Austria in Qatar.
  • The final, which took place at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium, was settled by a first-half strike from Benfica's Anisio Cabral, his seventh goal of the tournament.
  • Portugal’s triumph follows their U17 European Championship success earlier this summer.
  • Portugal, absent from the previous nine editions since 2003, overcame Belgium, Mexico, Switzerland, and Brazil on their path to the final.
  • In the third-place play-off, Italy beat Brazil on penalties (4–2) after the game finished 0-0 after 90 minutes.

