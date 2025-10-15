Pope Leo responds to Chicago Cub fan with sharp comeback
- Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, confirmed his loyalty to the Chicago White Sox by responding to a Cubs fan with “They lost!” in Spanish.
- The 70-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church, born Robert Francis Prevost, was caught on camera in St Peter’s Square making the viral remark.
- His brother, John Prevost, previously clarified to WGN TV News that Pope Leo XIV was “never, ever a Cubs fan” and always supported the White Sox.
- The White Sox have honored Pope Leo XIV with a mural near section 140, depicting him at the 2005 World Series and featuring a framed jersey.
- White Sox manager Will Venable previously said he is thrilled to have the pope supporting the team.