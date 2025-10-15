Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pope Leo responds to Chicago Cub fan with sharp comeback

Chicago-born Pope Leo trolls the Cubs in Spanish after a fan shouts out at him at the Vatican
  • Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, confirmed his loyalty to the Chicago White Sox by responding to a Cubs fan with “They lost!” in Spanish.
  • The 70-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church, born Robert Francis Prevost, was caught on camera in St Peter’s Square making the viral remark.
  • His brother, John Prevost, previously clarified to WGN TV News that Pope Leo XIV was “never, ever a Cubs fan” and always supported the White Sox.
  • The White Sox have honored Pope Leo XIV with a mural near section 140, depicting him at the 2005 World Series and featuring a framed jersey.
  • White Sox manager Will Venable previously said he is thrilled to have the pope supporting the team.
